Ryanair is known for being a budget airline with a playful social media presence, but this time it might have taken things a step too far.

Whoever runs the Irish carrier’s Twitter feed clearly needs familiarising with the words “too soon” after they posted a joke at the expense of England’s thwarted football squad.

The Three Lions were knocked out of the World Cup on Saturday following a bruising 2-1 defeat to reigning champions France.

And whilst fans were expecting some smug taunting from across the Channel, many have been left fuming at the wisecrack from a company closer to home.

Amid the heartbreak, Ryanair tweeted (in a nod to the footballing anthem ‘Three Lions’): “They’re coming home #NothingToDeclare”.

The provocative jibe was met with outrage on the social media platform, and the inevitable tit-for-tat dig.

“Just wondering how did Ireland get on at the World Cup?” singer Maz Bonafide asked.

“How about concentrating on running an airline that's not a total rip-off?” said journalist James Brownsell.

“Shame your flights aren't as punctual as your jokes,” another user quipped.

And a fourth wrote: “They won’t be coming home with you lot when you cancel the flight.”

Meanwhile, some users were so incensed that they vowed not to travel with the airline again.

“You just lost a lot of customers with this tweet,” one raged.

“Imagine an Irish airway taking the p***, won’t be booking with you guys,” said another.

However, plenty of less sensitive commentators saw the funny side.

“One must applaud the Irish commitment to ragging on the English whenever wherever whatever the occasion,” one said.

And hey, Harry Kane and his teammates might be coming home empty-handed from Qatar, but at least they aren’t travelling with Ryanair.

