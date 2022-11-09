Ryanair savagely trolled Katy Perry after she voted for former Republican Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral elections.

The 38-year-old pop star has received backlash after posting a photo of herself on Instagram where she gave a thumbs-up next to the ballot paper and wrote: “I am voting for a myriad of reasons but in particular because Los Angeles is a hot mess atm," and comments are turned off on the photo.

Known for its epic social media takedowns and memes, Ryanair has since joined in the discussion by tweeting the photo of Katy next to her ballot but with a hilarious twist.



Instead of the candidates being listed on the ballot, the airline company has edited the screen to make it look like the Firework singer is selecting a plane seat for one of their budget flights.

"Katy you're a right wing kinda girl?" Ryanair tweeted alongside the image as her initials "KP" are on a window seat to the right.

The "right-wing" caption from Ryanair is a jokey jab at Caruso's political history as the billionaire and devout Catholic switched his registration from Republican to Democrat in January - right before he announced his mayoral candidacy.

His spokesman told local outlets: “Rick has always been pro-choice and has always supported Roe v Wade”.

Caruso has pledged to "vigorously protect a woman’s right to choose" if he is elected as LA's mayor - however, this has not always been the case.

In an interview with LA Magazine in 2007 he reportedly said that he opposes abortion “in most cases."

While reproductive health nonprofit Planned Parenthood has called Caruso out for his "long-standing support of anti-choice individuals and organizations," in a letter to the politician back in June (obtained by TMZ).

Perry's vote for Caruso angered fans since the Dark House singer has been vocal in supporting abortion rights and Roe v Wade.

It's not the first time Perry has been criticised for supporting Caruso, back in July she was branded a "hypocrite" for criticising the Roe v Wade being overturned while also previously tweeting: "RICK CARUSO FTW!" the month before.

