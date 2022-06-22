Reporters hoping to get an exclusive scoop from new Bayern Munich signing Sadio Mane were left gobsmacked after the 'marquee forward' they were stalking as they turned up to Bayern's base simply turned out to be some guy.

The Sky Sports News duo egged each other on during a feature on Bayern's recent signing.

As a fairly flash car with tinted windows pulled into the background at the German champion's HQ, where the reporter on the scene was urged to try and grab an interview the passenger - believing it to be Mane, freshly arrived from Liverpool FC.

However, they were not greeted by a living legend of Senegalese football, nor were they created by a former Kop hero, nor were they greeted by a footballer at all. It was just a dude.

Dripping with suspense, the comedic timing is perfect. The guy couldn't get out of the car any slower, leaving the reporters on tenterhooks.

Even when he got out, just for a second they believed it to be their guy and not just some guy. A dude, who they believed to the very last second to be Mane.

It wasn't Sadio Mane, scorer of 16 league goals for Liverpool last season. It was unnamed bloke, scorer of nothing but managing to dupe some reporters and inadvertently creating internet gold.

30-year-old Mane joins Bayern after spending six highly successful seasons at Liverpool where he scored 120 goals in 269 games and won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Club and FIFA Club World Cup.

