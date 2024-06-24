Hungary's Barnabas Varga, who sustained a horrifying injury in their 1-0 win over Scotland, has received floods of messages of support from all corners of the football community on social media.

In the second half of the Euro 2024 Group A match on June 23, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn collided with Varga while punching away a high ball.

Varga was knocked unconscious and went down with a number of Hungary players immediately calling for medical attention.

They formed a wall around him while the medical team got to him.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai ran to the medical team who were walking onto the field with a stretcher to run it over more quickly.

Sheets were held put up around him while Varga received treatment - he was stretchered off the field and taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Varga's condition is now stable and Hungary head coach Marco Rossi is reported as saying his life "is not in danger".

It's understood Varga will need surgery after sustaining multiple fractures in the incident and will miss the rest of the tournament should his country qualify for the next round.

After a cagey first half and the game still goalless heading into injury time, with both sides needing a win to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the next round of the Euros, Kevin Csoboth snatched a winner through a counter-attack in the 100th minute of the match to give Hungary a 1-0 win and knock Scotland out.



Hungary finished third in Group A on three points at the expense of Scotland who crashed out with one point.

Hungary have a nervous wait to find out if they've qualified for the next round as one of the best performing third-placed teams.

The team dedicated the win to Varga.

