Swindon Town are on the hunt for a six-year-old fan who said he could not afford to attend matches but sent 26p to the club’s star player.

Joe, wrote to the club saying he could not attend games because his mum “has no money for food”.

In the same instance, he taped a 20p, 5p and 1p coin to a scrap of paper, and kindly requested for it to be given to forward Harry McKirdy, who hit the headlines last month when he scored against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The letter read: “Mummy doesnt have any money to come to Swindon games because she has no money for food and has to pay for my dinner at schol.

“I like Swindon Town Harry McKidy.

“I will come one day.

“Joe Aged 6 1/2”

He attached the change to the letter with the note “for Harry”.

Swindon has now turned to Twitter and tasked supporters to find the six-year-old.

Harry McKirdy scored Swindon’s only goal against Manchester City in January (Adam Davy/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Adam Davy

The club wrote in a tweet: “We have received this letter from Town fan Joe, aged 6 and a half.

“We’d really love to get in touch with Joe, but we don’t have a return address.

“If anyone recognises the writing or thinks they know who Joe is, please email supporters@swindontownfc.co.uk”

A crowdfunding page has since been set up for the family to attend a match with the target of £1,000. The page is currently at over £2,000 at the time of writing.

McKirdy was recently named the PFA player of the month for League Two after netting six goals in the competition in January, including four against Northampton on New Year’s Day.

He also scored the Robins’ consolation goal in their 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the third round of the FA Cup.