Southampton might have been well beaten at home by Liverpool last night, but they did have a bit of fun teasing the away fans during the game.

The 31,000 inside St Mary’s Stadium sang the national anthem in a clear response to those in Liverpool colours booing the anthem during the FA Cup final.

It comes after manager Jurgen Klopp defended the Liverpool fans who booed during the club’s victory on Saturday and jeered when Football Association president Prince William was shown on the big screen.

In reply, Southampton supporters ironically sang the anthem after taking the lead on Tuesday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter.

The Sex Pistols song 'God Save The Queen' was also played over the speakers at half time.

Klopp previously said that he believed fans are entitled to boo in such a manner, with the German believing that they “wouldn’t do it without reason” and adding that the “majority” of Liverpool supporters are “wonderful people”.

Liverpool fans celebrating their win over Southampton last night Clive Rose/Getty Images

“Of course I have thoughts but I think in these situations it’s best to ask the question: ‘Why does it happen?’ Klopp said on Monday.

They faced plenty of criticism after the game for their actions, with Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, saying: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour. In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.