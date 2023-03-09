What could prove to be Antonio Conte’s final Champions League tie as Tottenham boss came to a meek end on Wednesday, as Spurs lost out to AC Milan.

The side couldn't muster a goal in the home tie, and their exit from Europe means this year will mark a 15th successive season without silverware.

There have been growing concerns about Conte’s management at Spurs, with fans growing frustrated with his pragmatic tactics.

Conte joined back in November 2021, and Spurs looked to have secured themselves a well-decorated manager who could take them to the next level. However, things look destined to end with a whimper for Conte in North London.

There are rumours of unrest under the manager too, and fans have spotted one moment from Wednesday’s game which they claim shows his staff left looking bewildered by his 'lack of leadership'.

The footage shows Conte and the Tottenham bench reacting after Argentine defender Cristian Romero was sent off during the game.

The clip shows Conte gesticulating with his hands, but it’s the reaction of former player and member of the backroom staff Ryan Mason which fans are focusing on.

Mason can be seen looking bemused, throwing up his arms in confusion.

Fan account Talking THFC posted the clip, writing: “Wow. Just look at this.

“Harry Kane looking for guidance from the manager after the red card. Ryan Mason standing in bewilderment at the lack of leadership.

“Why is this man still manager!?”

This week, Conte admitted that he can’t guarantee he’ll still be manager of Spurs at the end of the season.

“I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club,” he told the Italian broadcaster Prime.

“My contract expires in June, we will see – they might sack me even before the end of the season. Perhaps the expectations were higher and they may be disappointed. What matters for a coach is trying to work and raise the bar. This year we are struggling to raise the bar.”

