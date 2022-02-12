One of the biggest sporting events of the year is right around the corner, with Super Bowl 2022 heading our way later this month.

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in one of the most open contests in years, with the game taking place at the Rams' So-Fi Stadium on February 13th.

It comes after the Bengals saw off the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers in the playoff, setting up an intriguing fixture.

Last year, the legendary Tom Brady won the title for a seventh time after moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, he won’t be there this year, and it’s a fantastic chance for another star to make history – whether that be Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow or the Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

Will Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow be the one to make history? Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Super Bowl LVI will be shown live on BBC Two and the iPlayer as well as on Sky Sports in the UK, and there are a host of venues showing the game in the capital too.

These are the best places to watch the game in London.

*Bear in mind that tickets need to be bought in advance, and some events may sell out ahead of time.*

Truman’s Social Club – 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL. Tickets from £5, they can be bought here

Broadleaf – 25 Old Broad St, EC2N 1HN. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

The Prince – 14 Lillie Rd, SW6 1TT. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

Long Arm Pub & Brewery – 20-26 Worship Street, London EC2A 2DX. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

The American Bar – 16 St James's Place, St. James's, SW1A 1PE. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

Greenwood - 170 Victoria Street, Westminster, SW1E 5LB. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

Skylight Tobacco Dock – Tobacco Dock, E1W 2SF. Tickets from £8, they can be bought here

The Leyton Star – 116 High Rd Leyton, E15 2BX. Tickets from £5, they can be bought here

The Bat and Ball – Unit 1110/11 Westfield Stratford, E20 1EJ. Tickets from £15, they can be bought here

Redwood – London Bridge Station, SE1 9SP. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

Nordic Bar – 25 Newman Street, W1T 1PN. Tickets from £10, they can be bought here

The Hippodrome Casino - Cranbourn St, London WC2H 7JH. Tickets from £20, they can be brought here

