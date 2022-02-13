Ever since Janet Jackson’s infamous nip-slip with Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl organizers have played it safe with the line-ups.
Think Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty; all stars who your dad happily skips a halftime bathroom break to watch.
So if you’re a millennial, this year’s line-up probably came as quite a shock.
To some it felt … new, and fresh, and exciting.
Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Music for young people, right?
Eh, not exactly. Now millennials are realizing that far from it being a fresh, funky half-time show - time has finally caught up with them and now they’re the old ones.
“It’s time to call today’s Super Bowl halftime show what is it: Dad rap,” wrote Dan McLaughlin.
It's time to call today's Super Bowl halftime show what it is: Dad Rap.pic.twitter.com/gKG6oPyFSr— Dan McLaughlin (@Dan McLaughlin) 1644775325
He followed up by quote-tweeting a devastating tweet that’ll send millennials to therapy on Monday morning:
“Everybody born between 1985 and 1995 saw the Super Bowl halftime show lineup and was like ‘sweet, instead of doing a show for old people like the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney or The Who they did one for us young people’
and then 10 seconds later it hit us”
everybody born between 1985 and 1995 saw the Super Bowl halftime show lineup and was like \u201csweet, instead of doing a show for old people like the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney or The Who they did one for us young people\u201d\n\nand then 10 seconds later it hit us— Rodger Sherman (@Rodger Sherman) 1644786477
Ouch.
That’s right, if you’re buzzing for Eminem - whose Slim Shady LP was released in 1999 - you’re definitely getting on a bit.
Same goes for fans of Dr Dre, whose iconic The Chronic was released back in 1992.
People in the replies were pretty brutal in response - and if you're a millennial, especially an elder millennial, you might want to look away now.
One said bluntly - if you're older 30, you are old:
Ummm if you over 30 you are old. Snoop Dog is 50, Dr Dre is 56, Eminem is 49 and Mary J Blige is 51. These people are old. Some have been in the music industry nearly 40 years.— Curious Grape (@Curious Grape) 1644788788
Some said they immediately realised it was a show for 'old people' when the line-up was first announced:
Not trying to be mean but \u201coh they\u2019re having a show for old people again\u201d was exactly my reaction once I saw the full line-up— Adult Human Chicken (@Adult Human Chicken) 1644789740
One final insult came from someone urging fans to do some stretches before the halftime show, and hope that they can make it back up:
Look, this millennial Indy100 writer has only one thing to say: The trailer looks super cool.