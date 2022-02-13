Ever since Janet Jackson’s infamous nip-slip with Justin Timberlake, Super Bowl organizers have played it safe with the line-ups.



Think Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, and Tom Petty; all stars who your dad happily skips a halftime bathroom break to watch.

So if you’re a millennial, this year’s line-up probably came as quite a shock.

To some it felt … new, and fresh, and exciting.

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar. Music for young people, right?

Eh, not exactly. Now millennials are realizing that far from it being a fresh, funky half-time show - time has finally caught up with them and now they’re the old ones.

“It’s time to call today’s Super Bowl halftime show what is it: Dad rap,” wrote Dan McLaughlin.

He followed up by quote-tweeting a devastating tweet that’ll send millennials to therapy on Monday morning:

“Everybody born between 1985 and 1995 saw the Super Bowl halftime show lineup and was like ‘sweet, instead of doing a show for old people like the Rolling Stones or Paul McCartney or The Who they did one for us young people’

and then 10 seconds later it hit us”

Ouch.

That’s right, if you’re buzzing for Eminem - whose Slim Shady LP was released in 1999 - you’re definitely getting on a bit.

Same goes for fans of Dr Dre, whose iconic The Chronic was released back in 1992.

People in the replies were pretty brutal in response - and if you're a millennial, especially an elder millennial, you might want to look away now.

One said bluntly - if you're older 30, you are old:

Some said they immediately realised it was a show for 'old people' when the line-up was first announced:

One final insult came from someone urging fans to do some stretches before the halftime show, and hope that they can make it back up:

Look, this millennial Indy100 writer has only one thing to say: The trailer looks super cool.