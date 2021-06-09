Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson left Sky News viewers in stitches on Tuesday after an interview with Kay Burley kept getting interrupted by ex-Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik.

The Swede who managed England between 2001 and 2006 was speaking to Kay Burley ahead of the Three Lions’ first game of Euro 2020 against Croatia on Sunday.

However, when explaining to Burley about trying to learn English, Eriksson found himself consistently receiving phone calls from Opik, whose face kept flashing up on the screen during the video call

The bizarre moment understandably left viewers in fits of laughter.

Eriksson didn’t seem to let this little distraction get to him but Burley did have an amusing way of wrapping up the interview.

However, the plot thickens as some believe that Opik was actually calling Sky and not Eriksson.

Things got stranger when talkSPORT presenter Jake Watson claimed that Opik’s picture appeared when he had a Zoom call with Eriksson on the same day.

It would turn out that Opik was trying to call Eriksson though.

In a statement given to the Daily Mail, Opik said he had become friends with Eriksson while the Swede was managing Leicester City and Opik was still the MP for Montgomeryshire, Wales.

He added: “It would be embarrassing to admit if I had meant to call him while he was on TV. Suffice it to say, I don’t always check who’s on TV before I call them.”