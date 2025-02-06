Team UK departs for Canada ahead of Invictus Games kick-off

British veterans and serving personnel who were injured during service have departed for Canada ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games.

The seventh edition of the games, established by the Duke of Sussex in 2014, will begin in Vancouver on February 8 and bring together more than 500 competitors from 23 nations.

It is the first time the games will include winter sports.

The 62 competitors – all veterans and serving personnel who sustained life-changing injuries and illnesses while serving in the UK Armed Forces – left the country from Birmingham Airport on Thursday.

Team UK’s captain Steve “Hoops” Hooper, an RAF veteran diagnosed with PTSD from his experiences in Iraq before being medically discharged in 2021, said: “The pride the whole team feels representing their country is huge, this means so much to them.

“There’s something very inspirational about the Invictus Games – being selected for Team UK, even just being part of a team again, for many it’s given them their lives back – a sense of purpose again.

“And that can literally transform lives, your confidence gets such a kick.

“We’ve been training for months and now the games are here, and for the first time on snow – bring it on.”

The games aim to “inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country”, the Royal British Legion said.

A number of personalities from the worlds of sport and TV – including Match Of The Day presenters Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman, and Olympic champions Ellie Simmonds, Dame Katherine Grainger and Mark Foster – have sent the team good luck messages.

Logan said: “Good luck to Team UK at the Invictus Games. You will have an amazing time, and I’m sure you’ll have loads of fun and personal success and triumph too.”

Actor and broadcaster Sir Stephen Fry said: “Just sending a message of huge admiration and enthusiasm to all you athletes out there, simply staggering the work you’re doing, the training, the preparation and I wish you all fantastic success and I hope you have a great time in Canada.”

This Morning host Ben Shephard also sent his best wishes to the team, saying: “I know you’re going to go out there and do us proud.

“Just go smash it and enjoy every single moment, you’re awesome.”

The Royal British Legion and the Ministry of Defence have been supporting the team through their training ahead of the games, which will last from February 8-16.

Secretary of State for Defence John Healey said: “I wish Team UK the very best of luck competing at the Invictus Games in Canada over the next two weeks.

“The games powerfully show us the bravery of our forces and the way sport can support the recovery of sick and injured military personnel.

“We’re proud of these fierce British competitors and the Government will always stand by those who serve our country, both during and after service.

“I know the Armed Forces community will be cheering them on from around the world.”

Royal British Legion’s Team UK manager Louise Assioun said: “All our competitors have worked so hard to come this far on their personal recovery journey, it’s great to see them actually getting on that plane.

“They’ve been through a lot navigating some pretty complex issues and now they’re going to the Invictus Games to represent their country.

“What a moment for them in their lives.”

The games have previously been held in London in 2014, in Orlando in 2016, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022, and Düsseldorf in 2023