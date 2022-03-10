Golf legend Tiger Woods started to cry when his 14-year-old daughter Sam paid tribute and presented him with the World Golf Hall of Fame award on Wednesday night in Florida.

Sam, who was in a red dress and perfectly poised in her delivery, spoke about how frightened she was when Woods got into the near-fatal car accident in February 2021. He had open fractures in his right leg.

Woods had previously mentioned the possibility of amputation following the accident and Sam reiterated to a crowd at the PGA Tour's headquarters that there were concerns around this.

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not. Now not only are you about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet," she said.

And then she added the following, touching sentiment: "This is why you deserve this because you're a fighter."

The teen also shared a sweet story about her dad and the day she was born.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"In 2007, my dad got himself in position to make an 18-foot putt to force a US Open playoff, which he missed by a foot," she detailed.

"He then had to rush to the airport, flew from Pittsburgh to Orlando and drove to the Winnie Palmer Hospital… still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born…he may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all."

Sam also made sure to through in a sweet and gentle dad roast as well.

"I mean, how can a guy who still FaceTimes his friends to discuss Marvel and DC timelines and who goes to Comic-Con dressed as Batman be one of the greatest golfers that ever lived?" she said.

Concluding the speech, she presented her dad with the award and said: "I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame a long time ago."

In Woods’ speech, he thanked his friends, family and fellow golfers while shedding tears as he accepted the award.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.