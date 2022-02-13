It’s one of the most famous golf holes anywhere in the world, and people gathered around the 16th at the WM Phoenix Open on Saturday witnessed a little moment of golf history over the weekend.

Fans at the tournament saw tour pro Sam Ryder hit the shot of his life, bringing the house down with a hole-in-one.

It's fair to say the crowd enjoyed what they saw. A lot.

Ryder, 32, stepped up on the par-3, 124 yards from the hole, with 20,000 fans in the grandstands around the green.

The ball hopped in after a pure strike, sending the fans in raptures.

The crowd, who’d had more than a few hours to enjoy a few drinks in the sun, send their glassed flying during the celebrations – which looked more like the crowd at the Euros last summer than a golf tournament.

There was so much beer thrown, in fact, that it caused a 15-minute delay to play while it was all cleared up.

“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!? ALL the drinks on me,” Ryder wrote after posting the video on Twitter.

"I was looking kind of just out to the right and wanted to kind of come down around [Kirk's] ball and maybe it was an accidental one-yard pull or something, but it didn't look like it was moving too fast on the camera when I saw it, but in the air it just looked perfect," Ryder said [via ESPN].

Tiger Woods - Hole in One

As people online have been pointing out, the shot is reminiscent of one of the most famous hole-in-ones in the history of the sport, which saw Tiger Woods make an ace on the same hole back in 1997.

