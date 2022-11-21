For the first time in eight years, the US Men's National Soccer Team (USMNT) scored a goal at the FIFA World Cup thanks to Timothy Weah.

All eyes were on Weah, 22, as he scored against Wales during the US's first game at the World Cup since 2014.

The rockstar moment for Weah was made even more special when people pointed out that Weah is the son of George Weah, a former professional footballer who is now the president of Liberia.

George Weah played for the Liberia National Football team and FIFA won world player of the year in 1995, however, he never had the chance to play in a World Cup.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

But the Weah legacy lives on in the World Cup through Timothy.

As Weah joined his teammates to celebrate the goal, people online celebrated him and his father.

"I always wanted those red diadoras: George Weah was an absolute legend in Milan. George went on to become the President of Liberia. His son just scored for America at a world cup. Beyond cool," Jonathan tweeted.

"Molded in his Dad’s image, Timothy Weah is destined for greatness," Yaw said.

"Timothy Weah doing his father, George, proud," a Twitter user wrote.

Having been the first African to win the Ballon d'Or, George Weah is widely regarded as one of the great football players ever.

George Weah retired from football in 2002. Since 2018, he has served as the President of Liberia.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

