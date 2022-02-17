Tom Brady knows a thing or two about celebrating Super Bowl wins, having lifted the biggest prize in the NFL a whopping seven times.

He was speaking from experience, then, when he warned Matthew Stafford to take it easy on the Los Angeles Rams victory parade.

Stafford celebrated his first Lombardi Trophy over the weekend after the Rams defeated the Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

Brady, 44, offered his best advice after the quarterback was captured in a video holding a cigar and beer, celebrating with his wife Kelly during the parade.

“Mix in a water Matt… trust me,” Brady said.

Wise words indeed - and Brady knows from personal experience how heavy the post-game celebrations can get.

He painted the town red after winning the Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021, tweeting about enjoying a “litTle avoCado tequila” and trusting his arm by throwing the trophy from one boat to another.

Tom Brady tosses Lombardi Trophy to Brate in another boat during Super Bowl boat parade | ABC7 www.youtube.com

Meanwhile, the legendary quarterback recently lamented missing out on the Super Bowl, after tweeting about waking up to an unwelcome reminder.

Brady lost out in this year’s playoffs when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the LA Rams last month, and announcing his retirement from the sport soon afterwards.

In a recent edition of Let's Go! the Sirius XM podcast hosted by Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady spoke about his retirement for the first time – while also hinted that his career might not be over just yet.

Brady had a few words of wisdom for Stafford Getty Images

Brady said the reason for his retirement was because he wanted to spend more time with his family. "In the end, it felt like it was the right time to do it," he said.

But when pressed if he would rejoin the sport ever again, Brady's response left some hope for fans.

“You know, never say never.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said. “At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now.”

