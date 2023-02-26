Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are finally having their fight tonight in Saudi Arabia.

The punch-up has been much awaited and we've seen weeks of trash talk and stunts to build hype.

But it has now emerged the two met five years ago and didn't get on then either.

Their chance meeting occurred when they were both training at Ricky Hatton's Manchester gym back in 2018, reportsthe Mirror.

YouTube stars Jake and Logan Paul were temporarily using the boxing gym to prepare for their upcoming KSI and Deji fights, when they came across Tyson and Tommy Fury who were also training.

"It's a funny story," Fury told the publication, "Jake Paul and Logan were in town for the fight with KSI and I trained at Ricky Hatton's gym.

"I was training with all the proper boxers and what-not, just a normal training day and they were in the gym.

"I saw them in the gym and I wasn't really fond of them at the time, I didn't know who they were but I knew about the KSI stuff."

He continued: "His brother Logan was real nice. He took pictures with everybody, but Jake never.

"Jake never took pictures with anybody. I feel like his brother Logan is what he is, a good businessman, a nice guy at heart.

"But Jake is genuinely a bit of a p***k to be honest.

"He didn't give anyone in the gym that day a picture and that says it all, really."

Paul's side of the story is different. He claimed Fury was a "fan" of him and his older brother.



He explained: "I guess that's the start of when we met each other. He did take a picture with me, he was a fan of Logan and I.

"What's really funny about that story is that he posted the picture with Logan and then a year later deleted it but it was still somewhere on the internet.

"He didn't post the one with me, but the picture is there and I had someone in secrecy try to get it, going undercover to try and get the person who had the picture to send it, but they wouldn't do it."

Paul added: "Tommy's a fan, that's what's crazy about this whole entire thing.

"We get so wrapped up in the beef but he asked me for a picture and he asked Logan for a picture in Ricky Hatton's gym before the Deji fight."

Who do you believe?

