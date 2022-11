Tommy Fury appeared to claim that his girlfriend, Molly-Mae Hague, was '20 months pregnant' during a new interview.

The boxer was taking aim at KSI, joking that influencer Molly, who is in her third trimester, could do a better job.

“KSI is... well, KSI is not even worth talking about, Molly would beat KSI and she’s 20 months pregnant,” he joked.

The Love Island couple are expecting a baby girl around Christmas.

