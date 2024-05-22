In news that will surprise absolutely no-one, getting hit in the face with a baseball going 110mph really, really hurts.

Liz McGuire was watching her beloved Toronto Blue Jays when she turned away at exactly the wrong moment, before being hit with a foul ball just above her right eye on her forehead.

She suffered huge bruising and swelling to her face, but thankfully, she was OK – even though it might be a while before the injuries clear up.

Incredibly, she even stayed through the pain and watched the end of the game.





Update: The @BlueJays reached out with a signed Bo Bichette ball ⚾️💕, a pair of 200 level tickets and an invite to BP. 🚨ALSO I WILL BE AUCTIONING OFF A FEW @Topps cards this week with partial proceeds going to @HBKidsHospital Concussion Centre #bluejays #tothecore https://t.co/Nh4fuMppPD

— Liz McGuire (@lizzzzzzzzzzy) May 22, 2024





Posting images of herself on Twitter/X, McGuire wrote: “Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette’s bat. I didn’t even get the ball

“I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?”

Sadly, she didn’t get to keep the ball that hit her as it ended up being taken by somebody else.

McGuire replied “yep” when another account asked: “Bro, you got hit with it, and someone took the ball from you??”

McGuire was only asking for a ball from the Blue Jays – and she got far more than that.

Posting an update, she wrote: "Update: The @BlueJays reached out with a signed Bo Bichette ball, a pair of 200 level tickets and an invite to BP."

