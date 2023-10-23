There is proof that Travis Kelce plays better with Taylor Swift in attendance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is seemingly positively impacting his pitch performance.

During the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the broadcaster CBS shared a graphic titled 'You belong with TE,' referencing Swift's song 'You Belong With Me'.

It then suggested that Kelce averaged 99 receiving yards per game, with it bumping up to 108 following Sunday's game.

They then showed a separate post when Swift isn't in attendance at Kelce's game when he's "left to his own devices" – a reference to 'Anti-Hero' – with just 46.5 yards per game.

It didn't take long for fans to catch onto the tongue-in-cheek remarks, with one writing: "Safe to say Taylor and Travis belong together."

Another wrote: "The entire graphic, compliments to whoever cooked it up."

Getty Images





It comes after Kelce opened up about how the NFL treats celebrity guests at games.

In an episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, he said: "I think it's fun when they show who is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching."

"They're overdoing it," Jason interjected, to which Travis replied: "They're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation.

"[But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it."

The NFL since responded with a statement on the topic via PEOPLE.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," it read.

"The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.

"The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and a variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.