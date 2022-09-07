The Chelsea manager carousel continues, after the club made the surprising decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.

The German manager enjoyed success after taking on the job in 2021, winning the Champions League and taking Chelsea to a third place finish.

However, the Blues confirmed the decision following the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday night and an indifferent start to the season, having spent more than £250m on new players in the summer.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club,” a statement on Wednesday morning read.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

