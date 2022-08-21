Tyson Fury appeared to come out of retirement again in a video posted after the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight, which saw him call out both boxers.

Joshua was well beaten by Usyk in the bout which was decided by split-decision after 12 rounds in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The evening was overshadowed by Joshua’s bizarre outburst following the decision, which saw him throw two of Usyk’s belts out the ring and grab the microphone to make a rambling speech.

Fury posted a video after the fight and made his feelings on the standards of the boxing itself very clear, saying he’d beat both fighters in one night.

“Be honest with you guys, after watching that, both of them were s****,” Fury said on his Instagram stories.

“It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen. It was b*******.”

Fury went on to say: “Come on! I would annihilate both of them on the same night, f****** s****”

“Get your f****** chequebook out, because the Gypsy King is here to stay forever!”

The signs now point to a fight between Usyk and Fury, with the Ukrainian making his feelings clear in the ring on Saturday.

“I'm convinced Tyson Fury is not retired,' Usyk told Sky Sports via translator.

Fury didn't hold back after Saturday's fight Getty

“I want to fight Tyson Fury, if I'm not fighting Tyson Fury then I'm not fighting at all.”

The fight saw Usyk retain his world heavyweight titles in a bout that was closer than last year’s first fight.

Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena.

The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defence against Russia’s invasion.