Tyson Fury fans have been hailing him as the ‘greatest of all time’ after the Gypsy King sealed a comprehensive win against Dillian Whyte.

The 33-year-old previously announced that it would be his last fight, and he repeated that message after Saturday night's victory by describing it as his “final curtain”.

He remained unbeaten as he retained the WBC heavyweight title with a knockout in the sixth round in front of a packed out crowd at Wembley Stadium.

There were 94,000 gathered in the venue to see one of the biggest fights in British heavyweight boxing history, and many more watching around the world.

Speaking about his future in the sport, Fury said afterwards: “I promised my lovely wife of 14 years, Paris, that after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it. And I meant it. We had a war, it was a great trilogy. And I meant that.

“But I got offered to fight at Wembley at home, and I believe that I deserved – that I owed it to the fans, I owed it to every person in the United Kingdom to come here and fight at Wembley.

“Now it’s all done, and I have to be a man of my word. And I think this is it, this might be the final curtain for the 'Gypsy King'. And what a way to go out! A big thank you to the United Kingdom!”

Promoter Frank Warren was just one of the people full of praise for Fury after the fight, saying: “For me, he is without a doubt the best heavyweight of his generation.”

