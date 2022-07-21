UFC star Paddy Pimblett is well known for his trash talking, and now he’s taken things to new levels ahead of his fight with Jordan Leavitt.

The English MMA fighter, nicknamed “The Baddy”, is taking on the American at UFC Fight Night 208 in London on Saturday.

Things are already getting heated between the pair after Pimblett went on a strange rant at the pre-fight press conference – claiming he’s planning to ‘teabag’ his opponent.

“I'm gonna teabag him, man. I'm gonna teabag him like it's Modern Warfare 2", he said, referencing the popular Call of Duty video game.

“I'll just squat up and down as close to his head as I possibly can without the ref shouting at me.”

Not finished there, he continued: “He's an absolute crab. Do you know what I mean? He can't throw a punch to save his life, and he's trying to talk sh*t ... my nan is dead, and she'd finish him.”

Pimblett went on to say: “I've never really been p***ed off leading up to a fight. (Luigi) Vendramini and (Kazula) Vargas were respectful, as I was to them. He's a little maggot, and I'm going to proper batter him for it.

“I've never come into a fight once to hurt my opponent. I'm going to hurt him. If I get the chance, I'm going to split him open with elbows or rearrange his face.”

The 27-year-old added: “He comes in to fight not to lose ... try to take me down and sit on top of me and sniff my balls for three rounds. It's not going to work.”

Well, no-one was expecting that…

Paddy is one of the rising stars of UFC Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Pimblett has become one of the biggest names in UFC, and people from all over are queuing up to take him on.

It comes after Logan Paul called out Pimblett, saying he wants to take him on in a UFC fight.

