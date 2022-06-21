Logan Paul has called out Paddy Pimblett, saying he wants to take him on in a UFC fight.

YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul has already made quite the splash in the boxing ring, and now it looks like he’s setting his sights on the world of MMA.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett is one of the most exciting names in the sport at the moment, but the impressive run he’s been on hasn’t stopped Paul from offering him out.

Speaking in a new interview with The True Geordie, the 27-year-old said: “I’m taking out Paddy The Baddy, dude. I’m taking him out.”

Interviewer Geordie then spoke about Pimblett and implied the Liverpudlian was a ‘savage’.

Could we see the pair step into the ring together? Getty

“Is he? Are you sure? What makes you think that? He fought a couple guys?” Paul replied, appearing to disagree with him.

“I’m gonna get him. A kick to the jaw brother.”

Could we see the pair fight in future? Only time will tell.

Pimblett would prove quite the opponent, after being crowned the ‘new king of UFC’ by social media users back in March after his victory over Kazula Vargas at UFC London.

It’s not the first bold claim that Paul has made over recent times.

He says he plans to run for president in 2032, and says brother Jake would be his secretary of defence.



"I’m 26, and I’ll be eligible to run for president when I’m 35," he said on The MMA Hour.

"That gives me nine more years to become the best version of myself possible and to learn as much as I can about people, culture, society, where we fall short, and where we're strong."