'Never again': Dana White shares honest thoughts on UFC's White House return

In an unprecedented spectacle that saw Justin Gaethje pummel his opponent to a bloody pulp before celebrating a championship win with a backflip and a handshake with Donald Trump, the ultimate boss of the UFC has declared such an event will never be repeated.

UFC CEO Dana White, reflecting on the extraordinary night, stated: "It was an amazing, experience, this was a one-of-one. It will never happen again."

This definitive stance comes despite White’s assertion that the event, dubbed Freedom 250 and ostensibly held to mark Mr Trump’s 80th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence’s signing, was a resounding success.

He boasted of surging merchandise sales and streaming service subscriptions, claiming the UFC surpassed all its targets during a press conference that extended into the early hours of Monday.

Alex Pereira, far right, is attended to, as Ciryl Gane lays in the center of the ring during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House AP/Alex Brandon

The setting itself was almost impossible to surpass. Fighters, treating their walkouts like a school trip, toured the West Wing and the Oval Office, passing presidential portraits and moving through the Roosevelt Room and the Cabinet Room. Winners were granted a personal meet-and-greet with Mr Trump.

Gaethje, who skimmed the copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office and offered a prayer before his unusually long walk to the cage, battered Spanish-Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria in the main event to claim the UFC lightweight title.

"Usually, I kind of blank out when it comes to getting ready to walk to the cage," Gaethje said. "It was pretty crazy, looking at the Declaration of Independence. The original one. Their language was different. I’m not smart enough to read that."

Gaethje also secured a substantial $825,000 in bonus money for "Performance of the Night" and "Fight of the Night" honours.

Mr Trump remained engaged throughout the seven-card show, at one point donning a white "USA" baseball cap, and was visibly pleased as each victorious fighter shook his hand. He later proclaimed the night "PERFECT!" on Truth Social.

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stand in the ring at UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The event was not entirely without incident. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was escorted from the Ellipse watch party by police officers, whilst heavyweight Josh Hokit made an extraordinary and unfounded attack based on a right-wing conspiracy theory.

Despite the pre-event apprehension, the show delivered a star-spangled display of patriotism, featuring the Marine Band, tributes to first responders, active military personnel, and other White House-designated heroes. Gaethje and Ciryl Gane were crowned champions within a blood-splattered eight-sided cage erected on the South Lawn.

White expressed hope that the event fostered unity. "Hopefully tonight created some unity," he said, adopting his promoter’s persona. "Even for the people that thought this was going to be some big political statement or something, this wasn’t. This was Americans, all Americans celebrating the birthday. For people who tuned in for the first time, because it was at the White House, hopefully they liked the sport. They liked some of the guys’ stories."

The UFC Fan Fest on the White House Ellipse ahead of the fights on the South Lawn AP Photo/Allison Robbert

However, despite the pomp and pageantry, White remains firm that the UFC’s foray into Washington D.C. is a one-off. The constant challenges posed by weather concerns for an outdoor show, the complex logistics of constructing the cage at a federal landmark, and the soaring $60 million cost – footed entirely by the UFC – have made Freedom 250 an unrepeatable experience for the organisation.

"I can’t afford it," White concluded. "I’ll never do the Sphere again and we’ll never do this again." The UFC will return to its traditional arenas, with International Fight Week and UFC 329, featuring Conor McGregor, scheduled for Las Vegas.