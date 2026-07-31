In the same week that fresh opinion polling saw the majority of Americans say that Donald Trump does not have the right priorities as US president, his administration has announced a new opportunity to get a passport with his face on it.

The passports were unveiled last month, when Trump said the document says “welcome, but be good” – remarks which sparked mockery and questions around who exactly is being welcomed, given the passports are for US citizens.

They were then made available to Americans from 6 July, but now, the Department of State has said it is making an extra 250,000 ‘Patriot Passports’ available, citing “overwhelming demand”.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio tweeted on Thursday: “An American passport is more than just a travel document; it's a physical piece of our national identity – a reminder that wherever you are in the world, you are an American.

“In response to extraordinary public interest, the State Department is making 250K historic passports available to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary and our incredible history and heritage.”

Except many social media users responded by stating the same thing, which is that “nobody asked for this”:

The press office for California governor Gavin Newsom commented: “Americans: we want healthcare, affordable groceries, and a living wage. Trump Administration:”:

Another account wrote: “Literally no one asked for this”:

And Maryland representative April McClain Delaney said: “Not sure what you asked for —but most of my constituents are asking how they’re going to afford rent, groceries, childcare, and health care. They are NOT focused on a Trump-branded commemorative passport for overseas travel”:

The passports will be made available nationwide from 8 August, with anyone interested told to either make an appointment at the Washington Passport Agency in Washington, D.C., or attend a dedicated “application event” near them.

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