Spider-Man: Brand New Day's post-credit scene drops 'spoiler' for what's next

*Potential spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: Brand New Day*

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is out in cinemas, but the post-credit scene has left fans wondering what lies ahead for the superhero.

The latest installment sees Tom Holland, Zendaya, Mark Ruffalo and Jacob Batalon reprising their roles from the previous Marvel films, with the new additions of Jon Bernthal and Sadie Sink.

Taking place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home., we see Spider-Man fighting crime " in a world that doesn’t remember him."

"...the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter Parker he may not have the power to control," the plot synopsis reads.

Sony Pictures

"But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves—a powerful villain no one can even see."

As many MCU fans will know, it's worth sticking around when the film ends for a post-credits scene, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day delivered on this.

Basically, we learn Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is no longer on Earth but rather somewhere in the galaxy - how do we know this?

In the post-credits scene, Ned Leeds’ (Jacob Batalon) Spidey-Tracker detects this as it zooms out of New York City to show the entire Earth as it then pans past the moon and even further to outer space. Across the screen there are a few glitches where a red pin appears, as Ned’s voice announces: “Location found.”

So what does this mean?

Well, a new Spider-Man film has not yet been announced by Marvel, but there are two big films in the franchse where could see Peter again.

Perhaps it's a hint of what's to come with the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday later this year in December or Avengers: Secret Wars set for a 2027 release - although at the the time of writing, Tom Holland has not been confirmed for the films.

In particular, Secret Wars will most likely see the planet Battleworld being introduced that has been created from the remnants of destroyed realities, and so this would make sense given the Spidey-Tracker post-credits scene in Brand New Day.

But we'll have to wait and see when the films come out, until then we'll just have keep theorizing...

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is in cinemas now.

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