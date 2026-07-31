What are critics saying about Ariana Grande's new album, Petal?

Ariana Grande's eight studio album Petal is out now, and critics have been sharing their thoughts on the pop star's latest project.

It marks the singer's first album post-Wicked and comes after the success of her last album, 2024’s Eternal Sunshine and the 2025 deluxe Brighter Days Ahead.

The lead single 'Hate That I Made You Love Me,' was released in May and hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Grande's 10th song to achieve this.

Sound-wise, the track had a moody and minimalist production, giving us all a hint that she was taking her music in a different direction from her previous work..

Grande's described Petal as "Something that is full of life and growing through the cracks of something cold and hard and challenging."

What are critics saying?

The Times's Will Hodgkinson gave Petal four out of five stars, complementing the record's “distinctly aquatic quality," adding, “It is all rather weightless and nonspecific and, while maintaining a spirit of innocence, focuses on adult emotions."

"Ariana Grande is always at her best when she’s in a mood, and on Petal, she’s not holding back at all," said Rolling Stone's Rob Sheffield in his four-star review. "The songs on Petal are mostly moody midtempo electro-chill, brooding rather than banging."

"Both Eternal Sunshine and the expanded Brighter Days Ahead were ornate and meticulously crafted, but the kick of Petal is that it’s much more loose and spontaneous. She’s shooting from the hip, both musically and emotionally."

Pitchfork's Aimee Cliff said, "With its downcast, gossamer tone, the pop star’s eighth album scans as intimate and experimental even as it retreads familiar territory," rating the album a 6.5 out of 10.

"...the album has an intimate, experimental feel. But with songwriting that often lacks the urgency and precision of her best, Grande herself feels elusive within it."

"Petal” is not an easy or obvious career move — it’s probably the biggest musical departure of her career, but it’s also her most musically and lyrically accomplished album," Variety's Jem Aswad noted.

Associated Press's Maria Sherman rated the album three stars, "There is an ease and effortlessness to the stickiest moments, and that’s true of the bulk of the 12 songs that make up 'Petal.'"

"There is a variety of textures here, and they are cooler than ever before — nearing lackadaisical, but still retaining a lot of charm."

How are fans reacting?

Since the album dropped, Ariana fans have been taking to social media to share their reactions after listening to Petal - and they're loving the new music.

One person said, "'My ego small but im still grande' is insane, like that’s real lyricism right there."









"New Ariana Grande got me so emotional she’s back to THAT part of her self she cant be messed with yall," a second person wrote.













A third person added, "Keep my heels tall, my ego small but I'm still Grande (Ah, ah, ah, ah) YOU F***ING HEARD HER !!!!!"









"Ariana grande while making petal," a fourth person commented.









"Pov: you’re listening to Petal by Ariana Grande."

"PETAL BY ARIANA GRANDE," rating it five stars.





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