US TV ranked top five sports stars of all time and Brits are infuriated

Americans are funny when it comes to sports, aren’t they?

This is the country, let’s not forget, which crowns the winners of the Super Bowl “world champions”, when in reality the US is the only country that bothers playing American football.

The US can get a little bit of tunnel vision when it comes to sporting achievements too – as one viral post on social media is reminding everyone.

The user, who goes by the username @StokeyyG2, posted a screenshot from an ESPN sports broadcast from a year ago, which saw pundit Max Kellerman rank his “top 5 greatest athletes of all time”.

“Still can’t believe this image is real,” the caption reads, and it’s not hard to see what @StokeyyG2 is getting worked up about.

The list reads: “5. Serena Williams 4. Tom Brady 3. Babe Ruth 2. Muhammad Ali 1. Michael Jordan.”

Notice something? Yep, they’re all American.

While no-one is disputing the abilities of any of the stars in the list, social media users couldn’t quite believe that the list didn’t include any footballers or Olympians.

There are certainly fewer fans of baseball, basketball and the NFL outside of America, and people were only too quick to pile on with criticism of the list.

“Yanks world,” one wrote.

“It’s sad to see how many people don’t include [Michael] Phelps in their lists. He is the most decorated Olympian of all time. This shouldn’t even be a debate to have him on the list,” another added.

“Majority time on ESPN does top five greatest athletes. They completely forget about football, the only football they recognise is the NFL,” a user commented.

Others called for the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and Usain Bolt to be included when discussing the greatest athletes of all time.

