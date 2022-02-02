Wednesday morning the Washington Football Team revealed its new name, the Washington Commanders, on the TODAY Show and social media.

Fans speculated the team was going to be named the Commanders after people discovered the website domain "Washington Commanders" was purchased and transferred to the host that owned the Washington Football Team site.

The name comes nearly two years after it was announced they would no longer be known as the Washington redskins due to the anti-indigenous nature of the derogatory name. For the past two seasons, the team has been using the Washington Football Team.

But fans aren't so sure that the new name is much better. On Twitter, many expressed their disappointment in the name claiming it was boring and not creative.

Change is difficult, especially for dedicated fans of a team that was and is under a lot of scrutinies. But it seems not many are taking to the new name well.

Commander's team president, Jason Wright told TODAY , "It’s something that broadly resonated with our fans, and it’s something that we believe embodies the values of service and leadership that really define the DMV (Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia) and this community. It’s also something important that we could own and grow for the next 90 years."



Despite Wright's explanation of the new name, fans aren't so sure the name encompasses the legacy of the team.

Many wanted the team to go with "Red Wolves" but due to copyright issues, the team could not move forward with the name. Fans suggested other variations such as "Red Hogs".





