How to watch Premier League highlights without Match of the Day?

Today's Match of the Day will have no presenters in the studio after they walked out in solidarity with Gary Lineker.

Linker compared the government’s language in launching their new asylum policy with 1930s Germany and the BBC said he breached their impartiality guidelines meaning he won't appear on the channel until they reach an "agreement".

Ian Wright, Alan Shearer, Jermaine Jenas, and Alex Scott said they would not appear on the show and other football shows like Football Focus and the Final Score were also impacted, leading to the resurgence of Bargain Hunt .

Match of the Day will still go ahead without punditry, but for many people it just won't feel the same.

Never mind though, there's another way to catch all the action.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Since 2019, the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel has been uploading highlights about an hour after a match has finished.

So, you can watch all today's matches there and take a break from all the drama happening on planet BBC.

That's something, then.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.