Wayne Rooney confirmed while he was at Derby County, he applied to study law at a university in Nottingham.

Rooney joined the Rams as a player-coach in January 2020, before retiring from playing and taking sole managerial control of the club 12 months later.

He steered Derby to safety in the 2020/21 season, but couldn't avoid relegation the next after the Rams were given a hefty 21 points deduction for being in administration through most of the campaign.

But during that time, he won over a lot of people as the Rams fought bravely to finish just seven points adrift of safety, and would have finished in 17th if there was no deduction.

The former England and Manchester United striker resigned from the job in the summer of 2022 to take up a head coach role in America at DC United.

The 38-year-old appeared on the latest episode of The Overlap, alongside Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott, and when played a clip of him saying he applied to study a degree in law, Rooney confirmed it, and said he would revisit it in the future.

Rooney: United Career, Management & Boxing? | Stick to Football EP 20 www.youtube.com

Rooney said: "It's something I've always watched and looked at.

"I remember when Coleen had the court case with Rebekah Vardy, I was there with the barrister, the lawyers and saying to the barrister 'you need to ask this question'!

"But I did apply to go in and study at Nottingham university but then I had to go away."

He then joked: "I only want to do it so I can get the wigs on!"

Rooney most recently managed at Birmingham City, where he was sacked after winning twice in 15 games, leaving the Blues 20th in the Championship at the start of January.

He said he's keen to get back into management.

"I've been off work for a month or so now, and it's the first time I've been able to enjoy time with my kids", Rooney said.

"I've been getting up every morning to take them to school, I go and watch them play football and living in the States, I missed a lot off that as well.

"I've got different opportunities to do things but I definitely want to go down the managerial route and if it doesn't work, at least I can turn around and say I gave it a go."

