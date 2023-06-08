West Ham players serenaded Jarrod Bowen with a NSFW chant about his girlfriend Dani Dyer after the footballer sealed victory with a last-minute goal.

Bowen’s 90th-minute goal against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final saw the English side win 2-1, sealing West Ham’s first major trophy in over 40 years.

Speaking to West Ham’s website, Bowen described the moment, saying, “It's the best night of my life, for sure”.

Amid the chaotic scenes of celebration, players were filmed singing a chant about Bowen and his girlfriend Dyer, who last month gave birth to the couple’s identical twin girls.

The crude chant was sung to the tune of the classic Gala track “Freed From Desire”, with the lyrics changed to: “Bowen’s on fire and he’s sh**ging Dani Dyer.”

The clip of the chant has gone viral with over a quarter of a million views after being shared on Twitter.

Dyer, a former Love Island star, is also the daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, who has previously admitted to being “starstruck” when his daughter brought a West Ham player home as a lifelong fan of the club.

He has previously mentioned the chant, writing in an Instagram post last year: “@jarrodbowen is on fire….and he’s….cuddling me daughter or something. So proud. What a f**king night. Love to all the West Ham family.”

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Dyer also said: “There is a chant, which I think is quite sweet... there’s romance to it. When he scores, and he does score a lot, it goes like this, ‘Bowen's on fire and he’s sh**ging Dani Dyer’.

“I’ve been over there singing it, jumping around. Is that wrong? I think Dani was a little bit freaked out by it but I said there was something quite sweet about it.”

