Everyone is obsessed with Dua Lipa speaking in Italian new Winter Olympics ad

Dua Lipa has got the internet talking after starring in a slick new promo for the 2026 Winter Olympics, and yes, she's speaking Italian.

In the ad for NBC Sports, the British-Albanian pop star glides through Milan’s ornate Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II as the city transforms into a winter wonderland.

At one point she drops a playful “see you there” in Italian, before switching to English to hype up Team USA’s women, calling athletes like Mikaela Shiffrin “historic” and Chloe Kim “levitating.”

It’s a moment of unexpected charm: Dua’s shift into Italian instantly gave the campaign extra style and swagger, making fans imagine the Olympics not just as a sporting event but as a moody, fashion-forward Milan night.

