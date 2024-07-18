Who is Leny Yoro, Man Utd's imminent signing?

Manchester United are set to sign a highly-rated 18-year-old French defender from Lille for a fee believed to be in the region of £50m with a number of add-ons - but who is Leny Yoro?

Yoro has been linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer transfer window and he's now reported to have completed his medical.

It's understood the final details of his contract are to be agreed and the deal will be announced soon afterwards.

Yoro only has one year left on his current deal with Ligue 1 side Lille and Spanish giants Real Madrid were reportedly keen on signing him on a free transfer next summer - it's understood this was initially Yoro's preferred move.

But Manchester United have been hard at work convincing him, seemingly succeeding, and have decided to splash the cash to beat Real Madrid to the highly rated youngster.

It comes as the Red Devils and head coach Erik ten Hag, who recently signed a contract extension himself, look to strengthen their defence.

Earlier in July, a fake X / Twitter account that posts as @YoroLeny Tweeted: "I don't want you @ManUtd. Leave me alone."

Seemingly not wanting any move to be scuppered, Yoro responded directly, quoted that Tweet and said: "Fake account. You guys are psycho. Signal this account."

Yoro signed for Lille's academy in 2017 and has risen through the ranks.

In January 2022, he made his debut for the French club's reserve side before signing his first professional contract.

Yoro's senior debut came in a 3-1 win against Nice in May 2022 and he became the club's second youngest player of all time.

He then had sporadic appearances for the first-team in the 2022/23 season before becoming more of a regular in the 2023/24 season.

In August 2023, Yoro scored his first ever goal for the club in a 2-1 victory against Croatian side NHK Rijeka in a Conference League play-off round before scoring his first league goal a month later in a 2-2 draw at Rennes.

He went on to make 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2023/24 season and played all but two league games.

Yoro has also made four appearances for France U21s and has represented his nation at U17, U18 and U19 level.

