The ski Big Air event is underway for the first time in Olympic history at the Beijing Winter Games - but people have more to say about the industrial setting of Shougang Park, likening it to a "dystopian" hellscape.
The colourful new park was built by Beijing and is quite the contrast to the former steel mill factory that used to stand in the west of the city. In 2008, China closed the factory when the capital hosted the Summer Olympic Games, for the purposes of an image overhaul and to improve air quality, AP reported.
With the bright artificial snow inside the 200-foot structure contrasting against a snowless backdrop, the urban surroundings glaringly stick out within the setting, while remains of factories and machinery rust, greenery and nature return as trees grow and can be seen in the background.
It seems the unusual setting is a hit with the Olympic competitors as American freestyle skier Alex Hall told AP: “The like, crazy smokestack things in the back are pretty cool."
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
“You get to see some of the mountains in the background, you got this temple here, the city’s that way, the steel factory. You get to see a lot of stuff.”
“This feels like it was created in a virtual world, in a video game,” American freeskiier Nick Goepper also told the publication.
Though people on social media didn't exactly feel the same way and weren't a fan of the reimagined venue.
Honestly, what are we even doing here.pic.twitter.com/vtj7FarSVv— Michael Antonelli (@Michael Antonelli) 1644281640
Hellscapepic.twitter.com/ZFXyEMc2pY— \u0250\u034e\u029e\u034e\u0107\u034e\u0131\u034e\u0279\u034e\u0250\u034e\u026f\u034e (@\u0250\u034e\u029e\u034e\u0107\u034e\u0131\u034e\u0279\u034e\u0250\u034e\u026f\u034e) 1644239819
Easily the saddest Olympics venue I\u2019ve ever seen. Imagine training your entire life, leading up to this moment, and this is where you compete.https://twitter.com/bullandbaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Christopher Parker (@Christopher Parker) 1644339376
It's like a dystopian video game.https://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Danny O'Neil (@Danny O'Neil) 1644335433
The Winter Olympics are known for exploring great natural landsca\u2026 oh wait. #beijing2022https://twitter.com/bullandbaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Anna (@Anna) 1644308159
Imagine exiting your COVID quarantine hotel after two weeks of eating cold bolognese, being put on a bus, and competing at this venue.https://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— Alex Wellman (@Alex Wellman) 1644269124
The Apocolympicshttps://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— yomar (@yomar) 1644299005
Blade runnner olympicshttps://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Danny Cowan-Turner (@Danny Cowan-Turner) 1644330030
It does seem odd that in all of China, of even just the Beijing area, this was chosen as the best place to put this given the\u2026 rather obvious optics issues.https://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— James O'Malley (@James O'Malley) 1644309054
State of that!!!!https://twitter.com/bullandbaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Roscoe Wigley (@Roscoe Wigley) 1644342099
There were also some comparisons to popular TV and video games.
The feels like an episode of The Simpsonshttps://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— MiiyaUwU \ud83c\udf70\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83d\udd1e (1/5) (@MiiyaUwU \ud83c\udf70\ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f\ud83d\udd1e (1/5)) 1644302520
looks like a Sonic levelhttps://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— robelle \ud83d\udc79 (@robelle \ud83d\udc79) 1644297999
Call of Duty map designers licking their chops right nowhttps://twitter.com/leamaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— randy (@randy) 1644287996
that's honestly badass lol. looks like a sonic the hedgehog levelhttps://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— Coringa Femboy (@Coringa Femboy) 1644274601
However, there were a few supporters who thought the transformation from an industrial factory to a sporting venue was inspired.
To see the Shougang steel mill, once Beijing's biggest source of pollution, transformed into a sports park without erasing its industrial heritage is actually pretty awesome.https://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— Simon Rabinovitch (@Simon Rabinovitch) 1644334128
that looks so sick what the fuck are you talking abouthttps://twitter.com/leamaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— patrick doran (@patrick doran) 1644270090
something endearingly unpretentious about this set uphttps://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— bushra burge (@bushra burge) 1644327640
looks like they saved a ton of money by building it somewhere that didn't involve displacing people for what are essentially, big circuseshttps://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— posting forever (@posting forever) 1644283300
idk this looks petty cool https://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/m1xKc76ekN— redlinks (@redlinks) 1644310756
they should make an entire game themed around this, this rocks actuallyhttps://twitter.com/LeaMaric/status/1490675962710736899\u00a0\u2026— tanis \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f (@tanis \ud83c\udff3\ufe0f\u200d\u26a7\ufe0f) 1644282395
Crazy how filters change everything https://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/R7SDTiZ3ge— Priyanshu Gautam (@Priyanshu Gautam) 1644335669
honestly i think it's worse when we build massive fuck-off ski resorts in beautiful mountain regionshttps://twitter.com/BullandBaird/status/1490851374078251009\u00a0\u2026— AlexRises (@AlexRises) 1644334655
Some of the former industrial buildings have been transformed with one of the blast furnaces being transformed into an event space with shops, commercial offices and a museum, AP reported and there are even plans to turn one of the cooling towers into a wedding venue.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.