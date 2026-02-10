Mariah Carey gaffe at Winter Olympics sparks mass journalist strike

A string of embarrassing gaffes by a senior Italian broadcaster's commentator during the Milan Cortina Winter Games opening ceremony has prompted a journalists' strike and led to his removal from future coverage.

Journalists from RaiSport announced on Monday that they would be adopting protest measures, including strikes after the Games conclude, following the blunder-strewn commentary by RaiSport director Paolo Petrecca on Friday. The channel is part of Rai, Italy’s state-owned network, which provides free-to-air coverage of the home Games.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster confirmed to The Associated Press that Mr Petrecca has been removed from the commentary team for the 22 February closing ceremony, a decision made after a meeting on Monday afternoon with Rai CEO Giampaolo Rossi.

Among Mr Petrecca's numerous mistakes, he initially welcomed viewers to the "Stadio Olimpico" – a massive arena in Rome – despite standing inside the iconic San Siro, renowned across Italy as the home of legendary football clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Later, as the camera focused on Italian actress Matilda De Angelis, Mr Petrecca declared, "The show continues with Mariah Carey." Ms De Angelis, who is more than 25 years younger than the global superstar, has since playfully embraced the error, posting photos of the ceremony to Instagram with the caption: "Please, call me Mariah."

The gaffes continued when Italian President Sergio Mattarella entered the stadium alongside International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry, prompting Mr Petrecca to announce, "Mattarella… and his daughter."

The channel’s Comitato di Redazione, the internal union body representing its journalists, issued a statement on Monday confirming that all reporters and commentators would withhold their bylines until the end of the Winter Olympics, with three days of strikes planned thereafter. "We have all been embarrassed, no one excluded, and through no fault of our own," the statement read. "It is time to make our voices heard because we are facing the worst-ever figure of RaiSport in one of the most eagerly awaited events ever."

Further errors during Friday’s commentary included a failure to recognise Italy’s male and female volleyball teams, both world champions, with the women also reigning Olympic champions. Representatives from both teams carried the Olympic flame, yet Mr Petrecca named only one of the women, referring to the remaining five champions as "other torchbearers." Men’s captain Simone Giannelli later commented on Instagram, "Thanks to the commentators," followed by three laughing-crying emojis.

Mr Petrecca was not originally scheduled to commentate on the opening ceremony, having replaced Auro Bulbarelli, who stepped down after spoiling the surprise arrival of Mr Mattarella aboard one of the city’s classic orange trams, driven by former motorcycle racer Valentino Rossi.