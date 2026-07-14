Seeing a bromance blossom is always incredibly heartwarming.

Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Jude Bellingham might have been enemies for 90 minutes on Saturday (11 July) when both countries faced each other in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final but there's undoubtedly a bromance between the two that's still going strong despite Norway's loss.

It all started when both played together at Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Haaland joined the club in January 2020 with Bellingham signing for the same team in July that same year.

They had two full seasons playing together before Haaland left for Manchester City in June 2022, with Bellingham being snapped up by Real Madrid a season later.

But during their time in Dortmund, as the two young players started to develop into two of the greatest players in the world right now, it seems a mutual respect for each other's talents emerged and a bromance was formed.

Even since after Haaland left Dortmund in 2022, whenever the Norwegian striker and Bellingham's paths have crossed when playing on opposite teams (especially with Manchester City playing Real Madrid a lot in the Champions League over the past few seasons), that bromance has still been there to see.

@luismiserrano17 Noruega vs Inglaterra, Haaland vs Bellingham #noruega🇧🇻 #inglaterra🇬🇧 #haaland #bellingham #mundial

Now, with Haaland's Snapchat antics taking social media by storm, videos of Haaland and Bellingham's bromance, which some have called similar to Heated Rivalry, have been doing the rounds once more.

There's a viral TikTok showing all the moments Haaland and Bellingham have shown their bromance for the world to see.

If you've missed them, here are a few to look out for:

Bellingham giving Haaland's bun a cheeky flick Bellingham being pushed by Ilkay Gundogan before Haaland steps in to confront him Bellingham giving Haaland a peck on the cheek during an interview Haaland and Bellingham French kissing and hugging Haaland throwing things to Bellingham in the gym Bellingham resting his head on Haaland during a Champions League match Haaland and Bellingham celebrating a goal with Haaland laying on top of Bellingham Bellingham and Haaland speaking together after a match and appearing to jump to the same conclusion about something Bellingham being pushed to the ground with Haaland racing over to defend his mate Haaland and Bellingham embracing at full-time of a match Haaland and Bellingham stood chatting while waiting for play to resume Bellingham assisting a Haaland goal before starting directly up at him in celebration Bellingham jumping into Haaland's arms Haaland and Bellingham body bumping each other Haaland scoring with Bellingham turning around in disbelief at what he just saw Haaland and Bellingham bonding at a FIFA 22 event Haaland and Bellingham sharing a quick hug during what seems to be the pre-match handshakes Haaland and Bellingham stood together again in a different match chatting while they're waiting for play to resume Haaland and Bellingham training in unison together Haaland and Bellingham playing headers together with a team-mate Haaland and Bellingham being shy together in front of the camera

In Haaland's post-match interview following England's win, when asked about Bellingham, the Norwegian forward had nothing but praise for him.

"Jude is a good friend," he said. "We had two good years together at Dortmund so we keep in touch and everything and he's such a good guy.

"I've said it so many times, we had so much fun together and I'm not surprised that he scores two goals today and performs the way he does.

"The only thing is that he gets, sometimes I think he get a bit too much criticism because 'he doesn't score enough goals' or whatever it is and I think he doesn't really deserve it because I think he's one of the best in the world and he's a midfielder, he still scores goals, he still managed to dribble every single player on the field.

"It's just praise for Jude, I think he's unbelievable and England is lucky, Madrid is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team."

England will now face Argentina in the semi-final.

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