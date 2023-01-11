Football fans think this Man Utd corner is the worst ever taken

Football fans tuning into the Carabao Cup quarter-final between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night (January 10) were surprised to witness what’s being dubbed the ‘worst corner of all time’.

United won the game 3-0 at Old Trafford and booked themselves into the semi-finals of the tournament, but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

While Marcus Rashford continued his superb form to bag two goals off the bench and Antony scored a screamer, the set-piece deliveries were a big talking point on social media.

Tyrell Malacia was on corner duty during the game, and one in particular has been criticised by fans online.

The left back attempted to swing one into the box during the game with interesting results.

Rather than finding one of his United teammates, the ball instead took off high and wide, and kept going far back into the stands - just about as far off target as it's possible to be.

Laughter could be heard in the stands in a video posted by a fan in the crown, while the camera cut to manager Erik ten Hag looking unimpressed and jotting something down on his notepad.

“Erik Ten Hag making a note straight after that Malacia corner. Guess [who’s] never taking a corner again?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Others piled in on the efforts of Malacia, with one writing: “I’ve watched football for 32 years now…. And that corner by Malacia was the worst one I’ve ever seen I’m almost impressed by how spectacularly fkd up it was!”

Another added: “that might be the worst corner i’ve ever seen Malacia what was that.”

“Malacia just took the worst corner I have ever seen in my life,” one more said.

Safe to say, we don’t expect to see Malacia back on corner duty next game.

Dutch international Malacia, 23, was signed by ten Hag from Feyenoord in the summer, and he’s impressed in his early performances for the club.

After beating Charlton, United are now into the last four of the Carabao Cup.

