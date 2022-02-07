The dad of New Zealand's first Winter Olympic gold medallist, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, also struck (TV) gold after dropping two F-bombs during a live celebratory interview.

After Slopestyle snowboarder Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's came first at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, a reporter spoke with her dad, Sean.



He asked Sean how proud he was of his daughter, to which he replied: "I'm pretty f***ing excited, to be honest."

Earlier in the clip, he described the reaction of Sadowski-Synnott's younger sister Illy as "f***ing crazy. She went off the roof", as the reporter nodded along.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

A laughing Sadowski-Synnott told Reuters that her dad "had a few too many drinks at that point,

"But you can't really blame him, it was Waitangi Day in New Zealand (a national holiday), and his daughter just won the Olympics so...



"The last 24 hours have been a whirlwind, super-stoked to be standing here with gold around my neck."

Warning: Explicit language







New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Arden was also ecstatic about the historic win. The 20-year-old said: "Honestly, the reaction has been absolutely insane, I haven't been able to keep up with all the support and love that I've got and then I got a shoutout from Jacinda."



The interview was a viral hit with Twitter, who were on board with Sean's reaction. One said: "If I ever win an Olympic medal, my dad better be at least this excited for me," while another added: "This is exactly how you are supposed to feel! Proud Father!"

A third Twitter user said: "The joy of seeing your child taking on the world and winning! Just brilliant"

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



