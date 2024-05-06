A guy has gone viral after he pointed out an interesting detail about the 7-Eleven logo most of us haven't noticed before.

Alex and James Lock (@twosometravellers) are two travel content creators who posted a video about this bizarre detail concerning the popular convenience store's logo.

In the clip, James is standing outside a 7-Eleven store in Japan, holding an umbrella and looking confused as he stares up at the shop sign.

"I was today years old when I realised this about 7-ELEVEN..." the onscreen text read.

The camera then pans to the shop and zooms into the sign, as the creators ask: "Have you seen it yet?"

Viewers are given a few seconds to guess before the camera zooms into the "n" at the end of the name as the detail becomes more obvious.

"Why is the letter 'n' small?" as they noted how the rest of the letters in the brand name are in capital letters (7-ELEVEn).

For the caption, they wrote: "How did we miss this? But why though?! Has it always been small? Was it ever big? What else are we not realising? What game are they playing? We have so many questions!!!"





The post has received over 160,000 likes on Instagram, and views on social media shared their thoughts on this detail.

One person said: "It has been suggested that the wife of the company chief in 1960 thought it looked too aggressive with a capital N!"

"Legend has it, the original owner's wife thought the logo looked more graceful with the lowercase 'n' as opposed to the harsher edges of the uppercase," the official Instagram account for 7-Eleven Australia wrote.

Someone else added: "According to the company's website, the founder, Joe C. Thompson Jr., wanted to create a distinctive logo that would stand out. He experimented with different letter combinations and settled on the lowercase "n" to create a unique and memorable brand identity."

"So, it's a deliberate design choice that has become an iconic part of the 7-Eleven brand!"

"Hahahaha it kind of hurts my heart to see incorrect grammar… I can’t unsee it now," a fourth person commented.

