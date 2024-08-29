The AI cat and Billie Eilish TikTok trend explained

Billie Eilish has a number of songs that are popular on TikTok, but there's a new trend that has added a feline twist to her Oscar-winning hit What Was I Made For?

Thanks to the power of AI, a new version of the track has been made and instead of Eilish singing, the vocals are that of melancholy cats meowing to the ballad with AI-generated images of cats alongside it.

So far, over 942,000 videos have used the song as the trend is proving popular on the video platform.

Many AI-generated cat pics include furry friends sporting cute clothing and taking inspiration from famous cartoon cats such as Garfield.

But this isn't the only song that has received the meow remix, as other songs that have received similar treatment include Rihanna’s Diamonds and Sia's Unstoppable.





@mpwild Stay unique ! #catsoftiktok #cat #aiart #ai #poorcat #

One of the videos which caused the trend to blow up was by the account mpwild which has posted similar AI cat videos on TikTok, earning millions of views.

In the clip, it shows a sad ginger cat being bullied by white chats while at school and it attempts to change the colour of its fur to fit in.

Viewers in the comment section expressed how the video got them in their feels.

One person said: "Bro why does this actually make me wanna cry HELP".

"The meow meoww...meowww... part is just the most saddest part," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Can't let the gang know I cried to these".

"This got me sobbing," a fourth person commented.

