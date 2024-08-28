TikTok star Alix Earle apologises for using racist language in resurfaced posts

Alix Earle has apologised after she used racial slurs in posts online over a decade ago.

The TikToker took to her Instagram Story with an apology when in her replies to questions on her ask.fm account the then 13-year-old used a racial slur a number of times.

In her response, the influencer wrote: “A couple of weeks ago, screenshots surfaced from my old ask.fm account showing me using a slur in the summer of 2014. I am taking accountability and want to make it clear that I was 13 years old and did not understand the deeply offensive meaning behind that word. That is no excuse for using that word in any context or at any age. That absolutely is not the way I speak or what I stand for.”

She continued: “I am deeply sorry that my words have hurt many and have led people to believe that I have any prejudice in my heart,” she continued. “I promise you that could not be further from the truth. My platform has always focused on positivity, entertainment, and uplifting others, and will continue to do so. I am sincerely sorry to those I have offended.”









The 23-year-old added that not reacting to this sooner meant that people online “fill[ed] the void with rumours.”

She also denied speculation that she attempted to trademark her posts and said brands have not ceased working with her as has been alleged.

To conclude, Earle said: “Regardless of what’s being said online, I wanted to come on here to address the facts, and most importantly apologize.”

Since then, people have criticised Earle for sharing her statement via Instagram Story which disappears after 24 hours.

One person wrote: "Story post only is CRAZY".

"Alix…a story? not even a video? a story?!!!!! come on man!" another person said.

Someone else added: "I think they post apologies to their stories so they can say they posted it but it does make it harder for other people to find it in the future. kinda sweeping it under the rug."

"I hate that she only posted on Instagram and not on TikTok because TikTok is her platform," a fourth person commented.

