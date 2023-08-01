Passenger claims flight attendant told her to tape broken window

The daughter of The Real Housewives of New York City's Jill Zarin has claimed she had to create her own makeshift window shade as the one on her flight was broken.

In TikTok footage that's racked up 4.3 million views, Ally Shapiro recorded herself using the safety pamphlet and tape to block out the light on the alleged "broken window".

The on-screen text read: "POV you have to tape your own window shade because Delta decided not to include one on an eight hour flight."

She went on to explain that she paid "for an extremely expensive international flight" in which she thought "a window shade would be included."

Ally reported that the airline offered her tape and safety books so she could tape it up herself during her flight to Nice.

"I used to be a very loyal Delta customer, but this was just insane," she continued. "They made us remove it before landing because management would be upset… shouldn't they be upset for having a broken window and not letting us switch seats?!"



The footage was soon flooded with comments from fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "UMMMMMM IM MORTIFIED to fly with the window shade up I woulda cried."

Meanwhile, another added: "The way I woulda just stared out the window for 8 hours listening to music."





In a follow-up clip, Ally claimed the first attendant was "very rude and dismissive," but a "much more friendly" member of staff gave her the materials for her window shield.

"As someone that already has so much anxiety when I fly, this was a really sucky situation for me, and I wish they could have handled it better, or at least offered us a different seat, because I could not fly like this," she continued.

Indy100 reached out to Delta for comment.

