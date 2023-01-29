Amazon customer says she ordered a desk but got something very 'erotic' instead

We’ve all suffered issues with online orders, but one woman was hit with the (grand)mother of all delivery mess-ups after her husband bought her a desk from Amazon.

TikTok user Amanda Reed said she’d been looking forward to receiving the new workstation which was sent to her grandma-in-law’s house a few miles down the road.

Amanda explained that she lives in a little town where they don’t have mailboxes, and so she and her family always get post delivered to her husband’s grandma’s place where they do.

On the delivery day, the 85-year-old granny called her up to say a package had arrived.

Amanda was in the middle of helping coach her son’s basketball game at the time of the call so she was a bit distracted, but she replied: “Oh, my desk has arrived?”

The octogenarian seemed to hesitate and mentioned something about the mailbox, but Amanda said she was too focused on the game to give it much thought.



It was only afterwards that she reflected on their brief conversation and wondered how a full-sized desk could fit into a mailbox.

She then called her husband to explain her confusion, so he checked back in with his gran.

The pensioner clarified that the package was indeed small enough to fit in the mailbox so he asked her to open it to see what it was.

“How does Amazon mess this up?” Amanda then asked, before reminding viewers of what they’d ordered: a smart, L-shaped desk.

She then held up a box to the camera, showing what they actually received, adding: “This video might not even post because of what this is.”

What they got was not a desk but a sex toy, and remember, their 85-year-old grandma had to open it up.

“She reads an insert and it says ‘Mini massage erotica,’ and she said, ‘Justin, I don’t think I can read any more of this.’” Amanda recounted.

“Y’all, I had to go pick it up to send pictures to Amazon. I have been dying.”

Her video racked up more than 1.7 million views in two weeks as fellow TikTokers shared their delight at the unfortunate mishap.

“I mean... the whole time I was just thinking it was going to be a barbie sized desk…” wrote one.

“Some woman is staring at a desk right now saying ‘well this won’t work..’” joked another.

“I bought this exact desk and now I feel scammed that I got the desk. This would have been so much more useful,” commented a third.

Amanda was left decidedly unsatisfied by the whole experience @amanda_reed_2022/TikTok





A day later, Amanda posted an update confirming that Amazon had refunded their purchase and she had since bought a desk from Home Depot.

She also said that the online retailer had told her she could keep the NSFW “gift”.

But, she stressed, she had done no such thing and it had found a “new owner”.

And no, that owner is definitely not their poor 85-year-old grandmother.

