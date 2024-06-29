Viral American McDonald's where you can try menus from around the world

In a viral TikTok, social media user Tommy Winkler, who posts as @tommywinkler and The Food Guy, shows himself at an American branch of McDonald's that serves menu items from across the world that are usually only available in their native countries.

Winkler regularly posts video of himself trying out new menu items at different restaurants.

In a video posted in June, he decided to head over to the McDonald’s Global Headquarters Restaurant in Chicago's West Loop.

It's a McDonald's restaurant that's renowned for selling popular items from its other branches around the world, such as Spain, Thailand, Japan and loads more for its customers in America to try out for themselves.

And Winkler did just that in a viral video as he tried menu items from six different countries and gave each one a rating out of 10.

@tommywinkler I can’t believe I traveled to 6 different countries in one day🤯 #international #thefoodguy #mukbang #foodiefam #mcdonalds #world

He started off in Europe by trying out the Grand Intense Extreme McCheddar burger from Spain which got a score of 8.7.

The McShaker fries from Finland were up next where he opened up a seasoning packet, poured it in, shook and tried them, giving them a rating of seven.

Winkler moved from Europe to Asia for the next few.

He tried the McSpicy Samurai from Thailand which got a score of eight.

Hong Kong's McSpicy was proved preferable of the two on offer as he scored that 8.4.

Winkler then moved on to the dessert menu but stayed in Asia for this one, trying The Hot Fudge Waffle Cone With Almond from Japan which got a score of 8.6.

Canada's Chocolate Mini Doughnut from Canada was the final one and got the lowest rating of them all, with a paltry 5.8.

Out of all the menu items he tried, the Grand Intense Extreme McCheddar burger from Spain proved the winner this time around.

