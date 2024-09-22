She may only be 17 years old, but Ami Charlize has already established herself as a British social media star on the rise.

With an impressive following of more than 4 million across platforms, the lifestyle influencer first started her career on Musically and went on to seamlessly transition as the platform evolved into TikTok, the social media platform we're all familiar with today.

Charlize has cultivated an engaged audience through her girl talk videos, captivating GRWMs, and her popular Podcast 'Ami Charlize’s Private Story which landed Number 6 in the UK charts and topped the "Society and Culture Podcasts" category.

As well as being an influencer and podcaster, the teen can also add "author" to her list of career achievements after she released her debut book My World in July which reveals all "the ups, the downs and everything in between" in her life so far.

Charlize spoke to Indy100 about her career beginnings, her relationship with her followers, and how despite her success she really is "just a normal girl".

When did your journey as a content creator begin?

"I have always loved being creative and expressing myself through creating content. It’s been an amazing journey for me personally as I’ve learned so much about myself, but the best part truly has been connecting with so many people around the world who have related to different parts of my life, and have felt more seen and heard through my videos.

"It’s such a blessing and it’s crazy to think I’ve been doing this since I was 9 years old, but I feel like I’ve only just begun!"

How has it been seeing the platform evolve from Musically into TikTok, and how do you think your content has evolved in this time as well?

"It’s been such a dream come true - I’m so lucky to be so young and doing my dream job. I’ve been able to explore so many different content creation platforms, and it’s allowed me to tap into various versions of myself and have a lot of creative freedom.

"As I’ve grown up and leaned into different ventures - writing my book, hosting my podcast and expanding more into fashion - I’ve matured and evolved more professionally, which has been really exciting to experience alongside my personal life.

"The style of my content has also changed a lot too. I used to really focus on acting videos, and now I’ve found that GRWMs and more trend-savvy TikToks allow me to get really creative and stay relevant for my followers."





@amicharlize Slick back hair tutorial x

Did you watch content creators before becoming one yourself? Who are your inspirations?

"Absolutely! I’ve always loved watching creators, and it’s so fun to have a community of friends now who I’ve always admired on the internet.

"Emma Chamberlain is a life-long inspiration of mine. She’s such a trendsetter and paved the way for so many other girls to build careers online through self-expression. She’s so cool and personable too.

"Nya Temple is a stand-out for me in terms of inspiration right now as well. She’s always fearlessly trying new things, and she encourages me to do so too and makes me feel more confident."

What are your favourite types of videos to make?

"I love a good Get Ready With Me!

"I’ve gotten to attend so many great events lately, and especially during Fashion Week, getting to try out looks I normally wouldn’t do on a normal daily occasion and be bold is so much fun, and helps keep me excited and motivated to try new makeup and fashion looks throughout my content."







You've built a strong community of women with your platform, what kind of feedback have you received from your followers?

"Writing my book was such an incredibly special way for me to get closer to the women who follow me. I truly want them to know that I relate to them in the same way that they relate to me, and they’ve made me feel so comfortable being honest about my story and what I’ve gone through in my life, from the more positive moments to the more challenging times.

"Social media is really just a highlight reel at the end of the day, and through my book, I was able to be my truest self. Touring and getting to meet my followers in person was so eye-opening for me, and really showed me the power of my platform.

"Hearing girls tell me how, through watching my videos, they’ve related to my experiences, and felt validated themselves, means everything to me. I take it really seriously, and I’m so excited and motivated, now more than ever, to keep using my content to create connections and community."

Why did you want to create your podcast 'Ami Charlize’s Private Story', and how did it feel to see the first episode leap up to number 6 in the UK charts?

"Launching my podcast has been the absolute best experience. I love having a way to talk more candidly and in a longer format to my followers. TikToks are short and to the point, but on my podcast, I get super real, can expand on my thoughts, and show more of who I am. It’s truly like having girl talk that everyone can listen to and connect with.

"Seeing it leap up in the charts was truly a dream for me, and really proved to me the interest that people have in learning more about me and my story, outside of social media. I can’t believe it’s just the beginning and it’s already this successful. I am so humbled and can’t wait for everything we have in store."

@amicharlizeprivatestory Here's a little taster of what's to come🫣 The countdown starts now!!5 days! 😽 #amicharlizeprivatestory #amicharlize #podcastlaunch @ami🤍









Who has been your favourite podcast guest?

"It’s so hard to pick a favourite. I’ve loved all of my guests for different reasons. Having such a great mix of people on the show who are all so unique has made it such a great way to connect with a wide mix of people.

"Knowing that people may not have been following my content, but found me through the podcast, is really cool and means the world to me."



As a young person with a big platform who shares their life online, how do you look after your mental health?

"It’s so important to prioritize your health and wellness, especially in the age of social media, where we’re constantly comparing ourselves to other people. I try to be as authentic as I can with my platforms because I recognize that it’s a huge responsibility knowing people may turn to my page for inspiration in their lives. If they’re doing that, I want them to do so because they genuinely connect with me, for me.

"I really take the time to spend quality moments with my family and friends, work out, and stay in my own lane, rather than judging myself in comparison to other creators."

You released your book 'My World' earlier this summer, could you talk about what it was like to reflect on the success and life lessons you've learned since becoming a creator?

"I still can’t believe I wrote a book some days because it’s so cool to be able to reflect on my life thus far when I’m only 17. I’ve been creating content for 8 years now, and I’ve changed so much throughout the process and learned so many impactful lessons along the way.

"Writing my book and looking back on my journey was healing, inspiring, educational, and a really great chance for me to press pause and see what I want the future to bring, and the next 17 years to look like."

What does a day in the life look like for you?

"I’m really just a normal girl! For a while, I was making videos about my school routine. I think a lot of people may forget that I’ve lived a very normal experience as a teenager, alongside my career as a content creator, and I’m really thankful for my upbringing.

"My days typically consist of the gym, which is a great way for me to recharge, creating content, unboxing PR packages, making delicious meals (buttered toast is so underrated) or going out for a bite, talking to my team, and finding time to hang out with my friends or family. I try to incorporate as much balance as I can, even when things feel super hectic."

At 17, you've already managed to build a successful career in content creation - what has been your highlight so far and what are your future ambitions?

"I have so much more I want to do - like be on Strictly Come Dancing - but I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved so far! Writing my book has been a major highlight, as it’s always been a goal of mine to do so.

"I also have a very entrepreneurial spirit, so I’m excited to lean more into that in the future. Stay tuned!"

