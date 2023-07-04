TikTok videos of glass bottles rolling down stairs spark debate

TikTok is full of different ASMR videos, whether it's a calming soothing voice, the sound of fizzy drinks being opened or objects being squashed there is something for everyone.

The newest ASMR trend to hit the platform sees glass bottles filled with something such as orbeezs, olives, and beer, (pretty much anything you can find in a jar) being rolled downstairs, leading to the majority of them smashing as they hit each step on the stairs.

Often people stitch these videos and give a running commentary with their opinions and ratings on whether or not they like how the particular glass rolled and smashed.

This trend first began with TikTok @rachapotes who posted a video of a glass bottle of orbeez rolling down the stairs before it quickly broke and the orbeez burst out everywhere on the ground, followed by a bottle of Champagne, a jar of olives, a bottle of Coke and many more within the minute-long clip.

Since it was posted last week, the clip has received a staggering 294.3m views and 19.8m likes with people sharing their thoughts on this kind of video.





People were quick to share their love for those style of videos in the comments section.

One person said: "This one was so good."

"I'm obsessed with these videos," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why is this satisfying and compelling to watch."

"I enjoyed this way more than I needed to," a fourth person commented.

While others noted how long it must take to clean up between each object as well as the food and drink that goes to waste when making these TikToks.

One person said: "It’s all fun and games till u have to clean it."

"The stairs must be enjoying the taste of a alcohol," another person said.

A third added: "Can't believe people can waste like this."

"Can't imagine the smell," a fourth person commented.

