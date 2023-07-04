What's the origin of TikTok's disturbing 'Blue Baby' trend?

The new and scary Baby Blue ritual is taking over TikTok and frightening users in the process, but what is the new trend?

On the social media platform TikTok, new viral challenges and trends come and go like clockwork.

Whether it's a lighthearted trend to see who can remember how to skip from their childhood, or a new food fad, there are no limits as to what might take off next.

The new Baby Blue challenge is one of a scary variety and it has even drawn comparisons to the myth of Bloody Mary.

What is the Baby Blue challenge on TikTok?

The Baby Blue ritual originates from a game played in the bathroom. In the original game, if you perform the ritual, the ghost of a baby allegedly appears in your arms.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The TikTok challenge stems from the urban legend and sees users filming clips where they go into the bathroom by themselves, lock the door and turn the lights off.

Next, stare into the mirror and hold your arms as if you’re rocking a baby in them. As you’re doing it, repeat the words “Baby Blue, Blue Baby” 13 times over without making any mistakes.

@d.rxod Baby Blue Challenge (GONE WRONG)😭 PT. 3 #scaryvideos #paranormal #scarystories #babybluechallenge #babybluechallange #babyblue #reddooryellowdoor #scarychallenge





According to the urban legend, if done right you should feel the weight of a real baby in your arms. It gets gradually heavier and starts scratching at your arms. To make it go away, legend says you have to flush it down the toilet and get out of the bathroom.

According to the legend, if you don’t do it in time, the ghost of the baby’s mother screams “Give me back my baby” and breaks the glass with her voice. And, if you’re still holding the baby she’ll kill you.





@kelsiidaviess I can’t believe I did this 😱😖🥺 #babybluechallenge #paranormal #haunteddoll





Rather unsurprisingly, the Baby Blue ritual has been scaring plenty of TikTokers, but thankfully there’s no evidence or suggestion that performing the urban legend has actually incurred any deaths.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.