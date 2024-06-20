Who is the 'blue sweatpants girl' on TikTok being compared to Tyla?

“Blue Sweatpants Girl” is taking over TikTok, but who is she and why is she being compared to the South African singer-songwriter Tyla?

Tyla is one of the biggest names in music right now after the huge success of her viral single 'Water' in 2023. The star has since been seen in live streams with Kai Cenat and also appeared at the Met Gala where she had to be carried up the stairs.

She is known for her dance moves and it is thanks to this that “Blue Sweatpants Girl” on TikTok is being compared with her.

Who is “Blue Sweatpants Girl”?

TikToker Laura Sophia has become a viral sensation on the platform after she uploaded a video of herself dancing to CPK Shawn’s version of Pop Like This Pt. 2.

Sophia wore a pink t-shirt and blue sweatpants, and TikTokers quickly dubbed her the “Blue Sweatpants Girl”.

In the clip, she moved her body in the style of Bacardi – a type of South African dance – drawing comparisons to Tyla who is known for doing it.

@laurasophiasotopr tratando el bailesito de tyla 🕺





The clip has been viewed over 91 million times and is littered with comments comparing her and her dancing skills to those of Tyla.

“Tyla is that you??” one person wrote in the comments.

Another argued: “Rest of y’all put your phones away this is Tyla.”

Someone else commented: “This might just be Tyla in another universe.”

Others encouraged people to tag Tyla in the video so she would see it, while some even suggested that the singer should hire Sophia to be a backing dancer for her.

“TYLA GOTTA KNOW HOW GOOD SHE IS!!! tag her,” someone wrote.

One TikToker said: “Tyla needs to hire you.”

In a follow-up clip to her viral success, Sophia explained that she is from Puerto Rico and loves to dance. She attempted to explain how she danced like that, but added: “I don’t know how I did it!”

